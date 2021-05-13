Notice
Harold Jensen
Aug. 4, 1932-May 12, 2021
OWATONNA, Minn. – Harold Jensen, 88, Ellendale, Minn., died Wednesday, May 12, in the Owatonna Hospital.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, Minn. Pastor Jamie Cameron will officiate.
Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.
