Roger G. Hermanson

Sept. 17, 1932-Feb. 13, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Roger G. Hermanson, 88, Albert Lea, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 13, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, Minn. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Inurnment will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery near Lake Mills.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com