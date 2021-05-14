Notice
Roger G. Hermanson
Sept. 17, 1932-Feb. 13, 2021
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Roger G. Hermanson, 88, Albert Lea, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 13, in his home.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, Minn. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Inurnment will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery near Lake Mills.
Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.
www.schottfuneralhomes.com
You Might Like
John Wolter Nielsen
June 29, 1925 – May 12, 2021 John Wolter Nielsen John W. Nielsen, age 95, died at his home in... read more