Gary C. Leighty
April 3, 1929-Nov. 17, 2020
CHEVY CHASE, Md. – Gary C. Leighty, 91, Winchester, Va., formerly Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, in ManorCare Health Services from an unknown illness.
A graveside memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, Minn. Pastor David Johnston will officiate.
