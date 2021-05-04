NRHEG clay target team kicks off spring season

In what continues to remain a world dominated by a pandemic, the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League has once again set up a modified schedule for all high school trap shooting teams.

Rather than the traditional competitive shoot each week, all teams have the option and flexibility to shoot their rounds however works for their situations as long as they have five weeks worth of scores to turn in by May 22.

The flexibility is great for scheduling, but does take away from the weekly standings that can make a season a little more exciting, according to head coach Dan Sorum. It also means teams won’t know how their competitors are doing until all scores are turned in. However, in the world of trapshooting, it has always been the athlete versus the target and all external factors are not as important.

NRHEG has completed one week of scores. Highlighting those scores were perfect rounds of 25 straight turned in by Caden Beauvais, Cale Flatness and Jason Eustice. Beauvais also had the best score for the week with a 48 out of 50.