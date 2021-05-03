ORD 21-056

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 21-056

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING AND LAND USE MAP FROM LIGHT INDUSTRIAL (I-1) TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT (PD) FOR PROPERTY LOCATED AT 423 ADAMS AVENUE

On April 12, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending zoning and land use map from light industrial (I-1) to Planned Development District (PD) for property located at 423 Adams Avenue:

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

WHEREAS, the property owner at 423 Adams Ave initiated discussions regarding zoning classifications for his/her property in order to accommodate an adaptive reuse housing development; and

WHEREAS, those properties are legally described as: That part of the west 55 feet of the east 105 feet of Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, wAhich lies south of the following described line:

Beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 11, Block 7, in Morin’s Addition thence north 100 feet on the east line of Adams Ave.; thence East on a line parallel with the north line of said Lot 11, to a point which point is 50 feet west of the east line of said Lot 11 and there terminating.

AND

A strip of land 95 feet in width, said strip being the East 95 feet of the following described tract:

Beginning at the Southwest Corner of Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota, according to the plat thereof, thence North on the East line of Adams Avenue 100 feet; thence East and parallel to the North line of said Lot 11 to a point, which is 100 feet West of the East line of said Lot 11; thence South and parallel to the East line of said Lot 11, to a point on the North line of Court Street; thence Southwesterly along the North line of Court Street to the place of beginning;

AND

Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Freeborn County, Minnesota LESS AND EXCEPTING:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Freeborn County, Minnesota; Thence North 00 degrees 00’ 00” East 85.32 feet, on an assumed bearing on the West line of said Lot 11, to the point of intersection with a Westerly extension of the centerline of a party wall; Thence North 90 degrees 00’00” East 44.41 feet, on the centerline of said party wall and its Easterly extension, to a point 195 feet West of the east line of said Lot 11; thence South 00 degrees 03’ 30” East 78.42 feet, on a line parallel with the East line of said Lot 11, to the South line of said Lot 11; Thence South 81 degrees 07’ 30” West 45.02 feet, on the South line of said Lot 11, to the point of beginning; Being part of Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition. ALSO LESS AND EXCEPTING:

That part of the west 55 feet of the east 105 feet of Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, which lies south of the following described line: Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 11, Block 7, Morin’s Addition thence north 100 feet on the east line of Adams Ave; thence east on a line parallel with the north line of said Lot 11, to a point which point is 50 feet west of the east line of said Lot 11, and there terminating.

WHEREAS, The Planning Commission has held a public hearing on March 2, 2021 and recommended approval of rezoning the property from I-1 Light Industrial District to PD Planned Development and

WHEREAS, notice of a public hearing to be held by the Planning Commission on the rezoning described above was published in the Official City Newspaper as required by law, and;

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission has recommended approval of the rezoning detailed above, and;

WHEREAS, the Albert Lea City Council finds that the rezoning is reasonable and compatible with the general zoning requirements of the PD district, and;

WHEREAS, Albert Lea’s zoning map is to be amended by ordinance and approved by the City Council.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA:

Sec. 1. That the above described property be rezoned from I-1 Light Industrial to PD Planned Development.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 12th day of April, 2021.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 2021

ORD 21-056