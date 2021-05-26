Package reported stolen and other reports
Police received a report at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday of a package that was possibly stolen at 1910 Bimelich Lane.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 41, on warrants at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday at 108 S. Sixth Ave.
1 cited after gas drive-off
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Anthony Jerome Woodraska, for theft of motor fuel after receiving a report of a gas drive-off at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.
