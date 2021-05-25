May 25, 2021

The reconstruction of East Main Street from Newton Avenue to the Interstate 35 ramps is slated to take place in spring 2022. Hallie Cantu/Albert Lea Tribune

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house on June 3 to learn about a planned project to make improvements to U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea.

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and provide information from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea, 2200 Riverland Drive. The event will be held in the main entry/lounge area.

For anyone who is unable to attend the open house and would like to hear information about the project, there will be a recording of the project team sharing details on the project website by mid-June. Also on the website, there is a comment form that can be used to ask questions or provide feedback to the project team.

Construction is scheduled for 2022 and planned work includes the following:

  • Reconstruct Highway 65 from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River Bridge
  • Reduce flood events
  • Repave Highway 65 from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Avenue
  • Reduce serious right-angle crashes with intersection modifications, including the installation of two RCIs, from Garfield to Prospect Avenue
  • Make ADA and safety improvements including construction of new sidewalks and median refuges
  • Install new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue
  • Install new lighting

People can stay connected with the project by signing up for email updates and through the project website. Information will also be shared on the MnDOT/Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.

