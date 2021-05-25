Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house on June 3 to learn about a planned project to make improvements to U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea.

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and provide information from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea, 2200 Riverland Drive. The event will be held in the main entry/lounge area.

For anyone who is unable to attend the open house and would like to hear information about the project, there will be a recording of the project team sharing details on the project website by mid-June. Also on the website, there is a comment form that can be used to ask questions or provide feedback to the project team.

Construction is scheduled for 2022 and planned work includes the following:

Reconstruct Highway 65 from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River Bridge

Reduce flood events

Repave Highway 65 from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Avenue

Reduce serious right-angle crashes with intersection modifications, including the installation of two RCIs, from Garfield to Prospect Avenue

Make ADA and safety improvements including construction of new sidewalks and median refuges

Install new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue

Install new lighting

People can stay connected with the project by signing up for email updates and through the project website. Information will also be shared on the MnDOT/Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.