Rebels lose to Vikings at home

WELLS — The United South Central baseball team hosted Hayfield Tuesday night hoping to extend their winning streak to five games.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Rebels as the undefeated Vikings came to town ready to play, eventually defeating the Rebels 15-2.

It was a quick first inning as only one base runner from both teams combined safely reached base. The Vikings jumped out in front in the top of the second inning. A single in the lead off spot opened up the gates as that runner came around to score on a throwing error to first base. A few at-bats later, a Hayfield player hit a huge booming three-run two-out homerun that bounced off the right field scoreboard.

The Rebels got four base runners in the bottom half of the inning as Zale Bushlack and Andy Krohnberg each hit into a fielder’s choice and Colton Quade and Konner Harpestad were walked. However, none of the runners made it past second base.

United South Central’s defense went one-two-three in the top of the third, bringing the offense back to the plate where they scored one run.

Nick Bushlack, Ian Crawford and Quade each drew walks during their at-bats in the inning and Bryce Sonnek hit a single. Despite the one run coming in, the Rebels left the bases loaded to end the inning.

The Rebels again closed the gap in the fourth inning, when Jackson Spizzirri and Nick Bushalck were walked and Spizzirri came around to score on a throwing error to first.

Trailing 4-2 entering the fifth inning, the Rebels surrendered another run in the top half of the inning, putting them down by three runs.

After a three-up-three-down inning at the plate by the Rebels, the Vikings took control with six runs in the top of the sixth.

The Vikings used three walks, an error, a single, a sacrifice fly and a grand slam to take an 11-2 advantage with 1.5 innings remaining.

Harpestad reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but three straight outs ended the inning with no runs for the Rebels.

Hayfield added another four runs in the seventh, before three outs from United South Central ended the game.

Blake Schroeder started on the mound for the Rebels. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out three and walking four. Quade came in for relief and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and walking two. Sonnek pitched the remainder of the game, pitching one inning, allowing three runs on two hits.

The Rebels fall to 6-5 this season and will be back on the diamond Thursday when they hit the road to take on Maple River.