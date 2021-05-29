Ruby’s Pantry date approaching
Ruby’s Pantry will have its next drive-through pantry from 8:45 to 10 a.m. June 5 at United Methodist Church.
“For a $20 cash donation, people can receive an abundance of food,” the flier states.
There are no income or residency requirements.
If people are interested in volunteering, they can contact, 373-8233.
