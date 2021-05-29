May 28, 2021

  • 50°

Ruby’s Pantry date approaching

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

Ruby’s Pantry will have its next drive-through pantry from 8:45 to 10 a.m. June 5 at United Methodist Church.

“For a $20 cash donation, people can receive an abundance of food,” the flier states.

There are no income or residency requirements.

If people are interested in volunteering, they can contact, 373-8233.

