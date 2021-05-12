Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors

The Parent Communication Network and local businesses have partnered to put together a free week of fun and socially distanced activities for all Albert Lea High School 2021 graduates. This has been a unique year for seniors and organizers are excited to offer this unique event to celebrate their accomplishments. The graduates will be participating in an interactive scavenger hunt that will have them exploring Albert Lea in a safe manner to complete challenges for prizes while collecting some freebies along the way. If you have a graduate, be sure to have them check their email for messages regarding how to participate in this event. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: https://signup.com/go/GLfRvYp or reach out to hsadauskis@gmail.com. The game will start Saturday and will conclude with the Albert Lea Senior High School graduation events on May 21.