Scoreboard May 18

Prep schedule

TONIGHT

Girls golf: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Girls track and field: Albert Lea home meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Alden-Conger at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG and United South Central at Waseca, 10 a.m. (conference)

Boys golf: Albert Lea at home, Green Lea Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at home, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills at state track, TBD

FRIDAY

Baseball: Blooming Prairie at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

ML-GHEC-T at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Triton at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

ML-GHEC-T at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Northwood-Kensett at Fort Dodge, 10 a.m. (districts)

Lake Mills at Carroll, 10 a.m. (districts)

Boys and girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills at state track, TBD

Monday’s results

Baseball

NRHEG 8, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4

NRHEG pitching: Kordell Schlaak 7.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Clay Stenzel 0-3, 1 R; Nick Staloch 1-4, 2 R; Kordell Schlaak 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Alex Dobberstein 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Jack Olson 0-2; Ben Schoenrock 1-2, 1 BB; George Roesler 0-2

bOYS’ GOLF

United South Central and NRHEG at Panther Invite, Lakeside Golf and Country Club (9 teams)

1. St. Peter 312

2. Blooming Prairie 330

3. Waseca 347

4. United South Central 352

…

9. NRHEG 405

United South Central individuals:

Kadyn Neubauer 84

Carter Hart 87

Luke Pederson 88

Landan Magnuson 93

Blake Bullerman 93

Levi Hinkley 97

Girls’ golf

Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Regional meet, Rice Lake Golf Course (8 teams)

1. Bishop Garrigan 345

2. Newman Catholic 394

3. North Union 403

4. Lake Mills 436

5. Northwood-Kensett 463

Lake Mills individuals:

T10. MaKenna Hanson 100

17. Lindsey Hershey 106

T24 Jadyn Hengesteg 115

T24 Kenna Vanek 115

34. Madison Levine 129

40. Caelin Barbour 164

Northwood-Kensett individuals:

7. Emma Davidson 96

27. Peyton Wilder 117

30. Haddie Hanson 120

35. Hayley Wallin 130

Saturday’s results

Baseball

Byron 4, Albert Lea 3

AL 000 210 0 — 3

BY 100 010 2 — 4

Albert Lea pitching: Blake Ulve 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO

Albert Lea batting: Brennan Bakken 0-3, 1 BB; Henry Eggum 1-4, 1 R; Jack Jellinger 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Trevor Ball 1-3; Blake Ulve 2-3, 1 RBI; Joey Flores 0-3; Cam Davis 0-3; Ethan Ball 0-2 1 R; Carter Miller 0-2

Softball

Byron 8, Albert Lea 0

Albert Lea pitching: Phoebe Holst 8 R, 8 H, 6 BB, 1 SO

Albert Lea batting: Madison Fleek 1-3; Madelyn Belfe 1-3; Carissa Nelson 1-1