Scoreboard May 21

Prep schedule

TODAY

Baseball: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis: Albert Lea at Rochester Outdoor, 9 a.m. (conference)

Boys and girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills at state track, TBD

MONDAY

Baseball: Albert Lea at Fairmont, 5:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at GHEC-Truman, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at NRHEG, 5 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

West Hancock at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.

West Hancock at Lake Mills, 6 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis: Albert Lea at Northfield, 4:30 p.m. (team sections)

TUESDAY

Baseball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Softball: Hayfield at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Albert Lea at Big Nine Conference Tournament in Rochester, 10 a.m.

Girls golf: Albert Lea at Big Nine Conference Tournament in Faribault, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: United South Central and NRHEG at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m. (conference)

Boys tennis: Albert Lea team sections (if necessary)

Thursday’s results

Boys track and field

Albert Lea at Mankato West (4 teams)

1. Owatonna 100

2. Mankato West 82

3. Northfield 79

4. Albert Lea 11

Second places

3200-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 10:27.36

Fourth places

400-meter dash: Aaron Bauers, 55.83

Fifth places

Shot Put: Logan Strom, 38-00

Discus: Logan Strom, 105-08

NRHEG at home (4 teams)

1. Medford 88

2. NRHEG 70

3. WEM 60

4. Blooming Prairie 57

First places

100-meter dash: Max Seltun, 12.49

3200-meter run: Jacob Karl, 12:06.54

4×400-meter relay: Daniel Nydegger, Max Seltun, Parker Bunn, Grayden Karl, 3:58.31

Long jump: Daniel Nydegger, 16-8.5

High jump: Jaxon Beck, 5-6

Second places

800-meter run: Daniel Nydegger, 2:12.37

Shot Put: Brandon Howieson, 41-4.75

Discus: Brandon Howieson, 124-5

Girls track and field

NRHEG at home (4 teams)

1. WEM 112.5

2. Medford 61

3. NRHEG 54

4. Blooming Prairie 52.5

First places

400-meter dash: Evelyn Nydegger, 67.34

1600-meter run: Torri Vaale, 6:20.58

3200-meter run: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 13:38.3

100-meter hurdles: Natalie Johnson, 19.0

300-meter hurdles: Natalie Johnson, 53.8

4×800-meter relay: Journey Utpadel, Torri Vaale, Eveyln Nydegger, Quinn VanMaldeghem, 11:25.45

Second places

4×400-meter relay: Journey Utpadel, Torri Vaale, Evelyn Nydegger, Holly Bartness, 4:43.77

Triple jump: Evelyn Nydegger, 28-6

Softball

NRHEG 8, United South Central 1

NR 200 033 X — 8

USC 000 010 0 — 1

NRHEG pitching: Sophie Stork 7 IP, 9 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 0 ER

NRHEG batting: Cloie Arndt 3-3 (3B), 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Sophie Stork 2-3 (2 2B), 2 R, 1 RBI; Hallie Schultz 2-4 (3B), 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Paige Nielsen 1-3, 1 R; Grace Tufte 1-4, 1 R

Wednesday’s results

Boys tennis

Owatonna 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Lincoln Maher (OW) def. Shine Thu, 6-1, 6-1

2. Mac Pilcher (OW) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-0, 6-0

3. Caleb Schuler (OW) def. Adam Semple, 6-0, 6-0

4. Liam Smith (OW) def. Gurang Dual, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Charlie Tucker/Conner Whalen (OW) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Dylan Carlson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Aiden Engel/Thomas Herzog (OW) def. Alex Olson/Jamison Trutwin, 6-0, 6-0

3. Nils Gantert/John Pfeifer (OW) def. William Isaacson/ Cannon Kermes, 6-0, 6-0

Tuesday’s results

Softball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 11, Lyle-Pacelli 8

ACGE 012 200 6 — 11

LP 230 200 1 — 8

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Kaetlin Bendickson 7 IP, 8 R, 4 ER, 11 H, 7 BB, 7 SO, 2 HBP

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons batting: Gracie Dahlum 2-4, 1 RBI; Mallory Ignaszewski 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Liz Wasmoen 1-3, 1 R; Hailey Schmidt 2-4, 1 R; Sami Armstrong 1-4; Grace Ericksmoen 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Abbie Theusch 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kylie Korman 3-5, 2 R, 1 BB; Lacy Peterson 3-4, 2 R