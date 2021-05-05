Sons of Norway plan meeting

Sons on Norway will meet at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum; doors will open at 6 p.m.

Due to the Bridge Avenue construction, people should follow the Bridge Avenue detour signs to the Green Lea Golf Course clubhouse, on the corner of Lakewood Avenue and Richway Drive, drive east on Richway about seven blocks and enter the fairgrounds by the small white ticket shed.

Continue south through the fairgrounds to the museum. Those with questions or concerns can call the museum at 507-373-8003 for directions.

This is the Sons of Norway memorial service, remembering deceased members of the past year, including: Nancy Skaar, Marilee Citsay, Pete Phelps, A. Elaine Bjerke, Leona Bjelland and Jerry Blakeslee.