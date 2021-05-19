St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

Lura Lake Days was once again a big hit with the students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells.

The members of the Lura Lake Association and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources organized five different stations for the students to visit, including a nature walk, DNR poaching trailer, fishing, bait casting and fishing identification.

Many of the students toured the stations with their fathers, as this event served as an early Father’s Day celebration as well.

After the stations were completed, a roasted hot dog lunch was enjoyed by all.

The lunch was followed by the opportunity for the students to put their newfound knowledge into practice as all were allowed to do some fishing of their own.

“The students and staff of St. Casimir’s School are so thankful to the Lura Lake Association and the DNR for offering this opportunity for the children to learn about nature and how to keep themselves safe on the water,” a press release states. “It is evident that the members offer this event for two main reasons — their love of nature and their love of children.”

One of the more experienced, senior members of the association shared that this event is the highlight of his year and that he will continue participating until he is no longer able to do so.