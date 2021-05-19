Suspicious person reported and other reports
Police received a report at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday of a person in a black Chrysler 300 who took pictures of a driveway at 1010 Foothills Circle and then left. The person was described as a white male in his 50s.
1 arrested on local warrant
Police arrested John Robert Costanzo, 35, on a local warrant at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday. He had been arrested in Ramsey County.
Kitchen fire reported
A kitchen fire was reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday at 207 Main St. in Hayward. The Hayward Fire Department helped extinguish the fire.
1 arrested for DUI
Police arrested Christina Rae Jensen, 34, for driving under the influence at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday at 906 W. Front St.
Welder stolen from construction site
Police received a report at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday of a welder that had been stolen from the construction at Bridge Avenue and Hammer Road.
1 cited for trespassing
Police cited Dustin James Kashus Corr for trespassing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 404 Court St.
4 cited for underage drinking
A juvenile was cited for underage drinking at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police cited Skylar Joe Larsen, 19, Alyssa Morgan Brancato, 18, and Rylee Paige Bjorklund, 19, for underage drinking at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday at 821 Plaza St.
13 active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County
By Albert Lea Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News New Freeborn County COVID-19 case numbers continue to be low, though... read more