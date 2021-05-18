Thefts and other reports

Batteries were reported stolen out of an excavator at 8:53 a.m. Monday at 28299 875th Ave. in Austin.

Electricity was reported stolen from outbuildings at 4:04 p.m. Monday at 69494 165th St. in Albert Lea.

4 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Theresa Mae Book, 35, on a warrant after a traffic stop at 1:53 a.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and 120th Street in Glenville.

Deputies arrested Dylan Michael Espinosa, 25, on a local warrant at 8:07 p.m. Monday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Police arrested Antonio Ray Lopez, 30, on a local warrant after receiving a report at 1:58 a.m. Monday of a male walking downtown trying to open doors to businesses.

Police arrested Grayden Harland Thompson, 31, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:22 p.m. Monday at 525 Commercial St.

Garage broken into

A padlock was reported taken off a garage at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 112 Euclid Ave. A leaf blower, drill and other accessories were missing.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.