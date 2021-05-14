Thomas A. Thompson

Thomas Arlo Thompson, age 75, of Albert Lea, passed away Sunday, May 9th at Mayo Clinic Methodist Campus in Rochester. Tom died in part from a fall from a high ladder and terminal leukemia.

Tom was born to Lillian and Clarence Thompson in Albert Lea on August 16, 1945. Tom served in the US Navy for 24 ½ years as a senior chief of the flight deck. Tom also made a career of over the road trucking later in life.

Tom was active in the Honor Guard, AA Club, fishing and loved to watch the world news. He had a great sense of humor and could often be heard singing to his wife Lorelei. He was a fan of Frank Sinatra and he loved playing cards with his granddaughter, Ellen, when she was a little girl. Some of Tom’s favorite past times were planting flowers, mowing the grass, and creating a rock garden with a beautiful waterfall.

Tom was a kind and gentle soul, a friend to many, and a good listener. He had a special sparkle to his blue eyes with a little mischief. Tom’s absolute favorite treat was a homemade oatmeal cookie.

Thomas and Lorelei (Matson) were united in marriage on November 26, 2011.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lorelei of Albert Lea; daughter, Jenifer (Josh) of Florida; son, Jason of Albert Lea; Tom’s cherished kitty, Darby; step children: Denise (David) Schlarbaum of Albert Lea; Peggy Kelley of St. Cloud; Gwen (David) Jacobson of Las Vegas; and Heather (Mark) Jacobson of Clark’s Grove; grandchildren: Emily, Josh, and Courtney of Florida; Ellen (Jared) and Sandy (Zach) of Tennessee; Hannah of Minnesota; and Justin of California; and great-grandchildren: Mia, Kein, Damon, Grayson, and Lola.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; numerous siblings; and great-grandson, Grant.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service with Pastor Don Malinsky officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors provided by the Albert Lea area Veterans.

“To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under Heaven”