Vehicle stolen and other reports
Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Monday of a white Ford F150 that was stolen at 902 Frank Ave.
Windows broken out
A porch window was reported broken out at 8:06 a.m. Monday at 351 Third Ave. NW in Glenville.
Police received a report at 5:04 p.m. Monday of a picture window that was broken at 1603 Fountain St.
Fraudulent unemployment claim filed
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:21 p.m. Monday that someone had falsely filed for unemployment for a business in Hayward.
Thefts reported
Old tools, barn pulleys, horseshoes and antiques were reported stolen from a shed at 3:15 p.m. Monday at 88564 290th St., Austin. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.
A door was reported stolen off a van at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday at 89027 Oakland Ave. in Oakland.
Police received a report at 10:20 a.m. Monday of cell phones that were reported stolen.
1 arrested for DWI
Deputies arrested Matthew David Stephens, 39, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 9:53 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 745th Avenue and 180th Street.
1 cited for domestic assault
Police cited Meagan Renee Dietrich, 20, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:45 a.m. Monday at 816 St. Thomas Ave.
Fraudulent charges reported
Police received a report at 4:25 p.m. Monday of a fraudulent credit card charge of a person in Albert Lea.
