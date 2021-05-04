Vehicle stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Monday of a white Ford F150 that was stolen at 902 Frank Ave.

Windows broken out

A porch window was reported broken out at 8:06 a.m. Monday at 351 Third Ave. NW in Glenville.

Police received a report at 5:04 p.m. Monday of a picture window that was broken at 1603 Fountain St.

Fraudulent unemployment claim filed

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:21 p.m. Monday that someone had falsely filed for unemployment for a business in Hayward.

Thefts reported

Old tools, barn pulleys, horseshoes and antiques were reported stolen from a shed at 3:15 p.m. Monday at 88564 290th St., Austin. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.

A door was reported stolen off a van at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday at 89027 Oakland Ave. in Oakland.

Police received a report at 10:20 a.m. Monday of cell phones that were reported stolen.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Matthew David Stephens, 39, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 9:53 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 745th Avenue and 180th Street.

1 cited for domestic assault

Police cited Meagan Renee Dietrich, 20, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:45 a.m. Monday at 816 St. Thomas Ave.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report at 4:25 p.m. Monday of a fraudulent credit card charge of a person in Albert Lea.