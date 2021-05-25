Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines will be open two days this week in Albert Lea at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Anyone age 12 and older can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System walk-in clinic locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need to be a Mayo Clinic Health System patient to be vaccinated.

No appointment is required.

The cost of the COVID-19 vaccinations are free. If you have insurance, your provider may be billed an administrative fee.

If the vaccination is for a child or minor under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present or reachable by phone. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. Masks are required.

If you receive a vaccination at any Mayo Clinic Health System walk-in clinic, you will be asked to schedule an appointment for your second dose of vaccine before leaving.

Locations for the Albert Lea walk-in clinic is as follows:

Albert Lea Health Reach campus

1705 SE Broadway, Albert Lea

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.