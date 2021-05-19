Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing will host special walk-in hours at their vaccination clinics on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. No appointment is required.

Patients, nonpatients, staff and visitors ages 12 years and older are welcome to attend, according to a press release. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided.

In Albert Lea, the clinic is at the Health Reach campus at 1705 SE Broadway.

Other clinics will be at the following:

Austin: Austin Medical Center West, 101 14th St. NW

Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St.

Red Wing: Seminary Professional Building, 906 College Ave.

Patients will be given the opportunity to schedule their second dose before leaving or can call 507-434-9929 to schedule their second dose.