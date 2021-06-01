1 airlifted from crash scene

Two people were injured Monday night in Faribault County after a truck reportedly rolled over on County Road 21 north of 230th Street.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Michael Fields, 30, of Minnesota Lake was extricated from the truck by Minnesota Lake fire and ambulance crews and airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries. Passenger John Wolfe Crowley Rosenberg, 21, of Welcome sustained minor injuries and was checked out on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office stated authorities were alerted to the crash at 9:37 p.m.

During the investigation of the crash, authorities learned Fields was driving the 2008 Chevy 2500 truck northbound on County Road 21 when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went into the west ditch north of 230th Street. The vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side just into the cornfield.

Authorities stated black marks were present on the road, showing that the truck was doing burnouts and donuts on the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Lake Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Wells Police Department, Minnesota Lake Fire Department, Minnesota Lake Ambulance and Easton Fire Department.