1 arrested on obstruction and other reports
1 arrested on obstruction
Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, on obstruction and an arrest and detain hold at 8:09 a.m. Monday at 610 Garfield Ave.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 11:38 a.m. Monday of a theft of cigars at 116 Bridge Ave. The police logs indicate a person was cited, but the name was redacted.
Police cited Joseph Thomas Smykalski, 33, for theft after receiving a report at 4:44 p.m. Monday of a theft that had occurred Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Theft by check reported
Theft by check was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.
Car crashes near lake
Police received a report at 9:53 p.m. Monday of a car that had crashed and was almost in the lake near Lake Shore Drive and Channel Road. Information on the incident was not immediately available.
Pandemic data solid 1 month after mask mandate’s end
Minnesota public health leaders were worried the end of the statewide masking mandate on May 14 might lead to an uptick in... read more