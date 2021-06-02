2 injured in Albert Lea fire

One person was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion after a fire early this morning on East Eighth Street in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. for a structure fire at 318 E. Eighth St.

When fire crews arrived, they found both the first and second floors engulfed in fire, according to a press release. Crews were on the scene for about two hours putting out hot spots.

The press release stated damage was estimated at $30,000, and where the fire started remains under investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The fire remains under investigation by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.