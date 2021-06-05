5 things to do this week

By Abigail Chalmers

1

Relay for Life

The Relay for Life fundraiser this year featured luminaria bags available for purchase at local businesses in the city. This week, the bags will be hung in windows downtown and illuminated with purple lights. Bags are available at New to You; the Albert Lea Art Center; Broadway Bike Co.; Whimzy; Between Friends Boutique; Frames R Us; Plymouth Shoes; Angie Eggum Edward Jones; CVB/Chamber/ALEDA/Main Street. The Zion’s Beautiful Feat team will host its own celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church that will include food, prayer, a speaker, a lighting ceremony, a raffle and a luminaria walk. All proceeds will be given to the Freeborn County chapter of Relay for Life. There is also an online silent auction on the Relay for Life of Freeborn County Facebook page.

2

Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic

The annual Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic will take place at Green Lea Golf Course on Saturday. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the opening ceremony is set to take place at 12:30 p.m. After the tournament, there will be a dinner and a live auction. The proceeds of this event will go to the Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Fund to help support students in their future endeavors.

3

Al Batt Pelican Breeze Cruise

Al Batt will be cruising Albert Lea Lake with the Pelican Breeze at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The ride will last an hour and a half and will cost $10 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 383-7273.

The Pelican Breeze also offers a public cruise at 6 p.m. Friday.

4

Summer in the Park

Live music from Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Nicholas David and Irie Minds will be played at Harmony Park Music Garden in Geneva. The concert begins Saturday and ends on Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase through a link on the Harmony Park Facebook page.

5

Nerf Wars at SNAP Fitness

The Elevate youth program at Crossroads Church is putting on a Nerf War event at SNAP Fitness on Sunday night. The battle begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Participants should bring their own Nerf gun along with one dark and one white shirt. A signed waiver is required to partake in the game and can be found through the link in the Elevate Instagram bio (@elevate567).