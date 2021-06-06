6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

Douglas Finch, Danny Gehl Jr., David Gehl, Frank Kittleson, Patric Maykoski and Daniel Thomas are charged with conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana. Court documents say the operation began in 2016.

Authorities say the men routinely sent shipping crates from a warehouse in St. Paul to a warehouse in North Highlands, California. They would fly from Minnesota to California to purchase the marijuana, fill the crates and load them on a delivery truck for shipment back to Minnesota,.

Once the shipment arrived in Minnesota, the defendants unpacked the crates, repackaged the marijuana and placed it in large garbage bags and boxes for distribution. They then transported the marijuana from the Minnesota warehouse to various locations for storage and packaging until it could be distributed, according to documents.

The men have not yet been asked to enter pleas.