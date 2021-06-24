Albert Lea boys tennis hosts postseason awards banquet

The Albert Lea boys’ tennis team recently hosted its annual postseason banquet. Pictured is Caleb Hanson, who received awards for the Big Nine Honor Roll and Academic All-State. Hanson was also a captain in the 2021 season. Shine Thu and Jack Doppelhammer were named as the captains for the 2022 season. – Provided
Award winners, from left, are Garang Dual, Sportsmanship Award; Adam Semple, Team Spirit Award; Dylan Carlson, Most Improved and Caleb Hanson, Most Dedicated. Not pictured is Shine Thu, Sportsmanship Award. Dual, Semple, Carlson, Hanson, Thu, as well as Cannon Kermes, Will Isaacson, Jack Doppelhammer, Will Doppelhammer, Alex Olson, Will Taylor and Jamison Trutwin were awarded varsity letters. – Provided