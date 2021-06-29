Alden-Conger trap team takes third at state meet, 4 compete as individuals

The Alden-Conger clay target team came away from the Minnesota state high school with high marks Friday, finishing in third place overall out of 40 schools from across the state.

Out of a possible 500 score, the Knights finished with a final score of 482, just two points away from state champion Red Wing.

Two shooters were the top gun for the Knights. Both Ross Huper and Dylan Kohler finished with scores of 98. Ross Huper had rounds of 23, 25, 25 and 25 with a reverse run of 94, while Kohler had rounds of 25, 25, 24 and 24 with a reverse run of one.

Caleb Songstad was right behind with a final score of 97, using rounds of 24, 24, 24 and 25 with a reverse run of 42. Mike Huper scored a 95 with rounds of 25, 23, 23 and 24 with a reverse run of 14.

Rounding out the scoring for Alden-Conger was Ali-Jean Peterson with a score of 94, using rounds of 23, 22, 25 and 24 and a reverse run of 21.

Peterson, Kohler, Mike Huper and Ann Huper also competed as individuals at the meet.

Kohler was the top place winner for the Knights, finishing in a tie for 14th place with a final score of 97. Kohler had rounds of 23, 24, 25 and 25 with a reverse run of 74.

Ann Huper and Peterson both finished in a tie for 30th place with scores of 95. Ann Huper had rounds of 22, 24, 24 and 25 with a reverse run of 39, and Peterson had rounds of 23, 24, 24 and 24 with a reverse run of 12.

Mike Huper finished in a tie for 56th place with a final score of 92 using rounds of 21, 23, 24 and 24 and a reverse run of 12.