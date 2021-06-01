Arnold “Arnie” Boot, age 85, passed away on May 26, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, A. Marion and Gysbertha Boot; great-grandson, Kaleb and sister-in-law, Lois.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Julie Fischer, Steve (Janet) Boot; grandchildren, Dirk, Joshua, Mandy, Kira, Briana, and Whitney; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Chuck (L’Myra) Hoogland; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

Memorial Service at 2PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 1PM.