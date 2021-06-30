Birth announcement

Tony “Buck” and Jaclyn Flatten announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Marie Flatten.

Finley was 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long.

She was born June 4 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and joins siblings Elliott, Kendall and Jaspar.

Grandparents are Dwight and Mary Jane Stevens and Suzanne Flatten and the late Larry Flatten.