Blue-green algae confirmed on Fountain Lake

Blue-green algae has been confirmed on Fountain Lake near Katherine Island, according to the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

The district is asking the public to avoid recreating in waters that have a blue-green algae bloom, as certain varieties of the algae can produce toxins that are linked to illness in humans and animals.

According to a press release from the Watershed District, blue-green algae is often referred to as algae but is actually a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria.

Blue-green algae is normally present in Minnesota lakes during the summer because the bacteria thrives in warm, shallow, nutrient-fresh waters, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“The SRRWD can’t control the rainfall, heat, water temperature, or eliminate blue-green algae,” the release stated. “The best thing we can do is reduce the amount of nutrients getting into the lake.”

People can do this by not mowing grass clippings into the street or gutter, as grass clippings contain phosphorous, the nutrient that turns the lakes green with algae.

People should consider sweeping leaves, trash and other debris off the storm drains, which flow directly to the lakes, and should also make sure to pick up and properly dispose of pet waste.

“While these practices will not reduce the algal bloom immediately, they are the best long-term solutions to minimizing the frequency and intensity of the algal blooms,” the release stated.