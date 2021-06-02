BOARD MEETING

PUBLIC NOTICE

The monthly meeting of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be held commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 in the Albert Lea HRA Conference Room, 800 4th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

An interim agenda is available during normal business hours at Albert Lea HRA Administrative Office, 800 Fourth Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Jeanne Leick

Executive Director