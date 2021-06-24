BOARD MEETING
PUBLIC NOTICE
The monthly meeting of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be held commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 in the Albert Lea HRA Conference Room, 800 4th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
An interim agenda is available during normal business hours at Albert Lea HRA Administrative Office, 800 Fourth Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007
Jeanne Leick, Executive Director
