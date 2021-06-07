Break-ins reported in Emmons and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:49 a.m. Friday that the Emmons American Legion, 121 Main St. in Emmons, was broken into some time between midnight and 6 a.m. that morning. Money was taken and doors were broken.

A salon at 131 Main St. in Emmons was reported broken into at 7:23 a.m. Friday.

An attempted theft was reported at 8:26 a.m. Sunday at 157 Main St. in Emmons. The caller stated they were able to chase off the people.

Fire reported on side of I-35

The Clarks Grove Fire Department put out a small fire on the side of Interstate 35 near milepost 21 at 12:03 p.m. Saturday.

Road buckling on Stateline Road

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a road that was buckling at 5:46 p.m. Saturday on Stateline Road near 735th Avenue. The Freeborn County Highway Department was notified of the hazard.

3 turn themselves in on warrants

Agustin Valentin Tellez, 27, turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:12 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

Antonio Luis Ramirez, 24, turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:58 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Annette Marlene Warner, 58, turned herself in on a local warrant at 4:04 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:37 a.m. of a man who was reportedly taking things out of a shed at 71467 220th St.

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Jesus Lara Rangel, 20, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Main Street and South St. Mary Avenue.

Window broken out of vehicle, wallet stolen

Police received a report at 10:16 a.m. Friday that someone had broken a window out of a vehicle and taken a wallet. Someone attempted to charge $2,000 to a card in the wallet at the local Walmart.

Hit-and-runs reported

Police received a report of a possible hit-and-run at 11:37 a.m. Friday. The hit-and-run had occurred earlier in the day at Walmart.

Police received a report at 3:46 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run that had occurred the day before at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of possible theft by fraud at 3:41 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

License plates stolen

License plates were reported stolen off a vehicle at 8:14 p.m. Friday at 2120 Consul St. The theft reportedly occurred earlier in the morning.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Chad Alan Roberts, 53, on a local warrant at 9:28 p.m. Friday at 317 Court St.

Police arrested Oudone Dejvongsa, 54, on a local warrant and was held on fifth-degree possession at 8:16 p.m. Saturday at 1019 James Ave.

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos, 25, and Daniel Dean Eggers, 36, on local warrants at 5:39 p.m. Sunday near East Fourth Street and James Avenue.

Police arrested Pha Or Gee, 32, on a local warrant at 3:57 a.m. Monday at 1603 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report of a theft at 4:19 p.m. Saturday at 2339 Leland Drive. The theft was valued at about $140.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Mitchell Magavin Stevens, 34, for a small amount of marijuana at 2:26 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a male lying under a car at 2114 E. Main St.

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 9:49 a.m. Sunday of a suspicious person who was looking in vehicles at 1614 Massee St. and in the area.

Police received a report of a suspicious person at 11:41 a.m. Sunday near the Edgewater Park bandshell.

Vehicle egged

A vehicle was reported egged at 12:37 p.m. Sunday at 1817 Brookside Circle. Damage was done to the paint on the hood and driver’s side fender of the vehicle.

Trailers reported stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 1:02 p.m. Sunday at 1020 St. John Ave.

A utility trailer filled with mulch was reported stolen at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 1404 Swanhill Drive.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in was reported of a garage at 6:39 p.m. Sunday at 1809 Bellview Lane.

Stove fire reported

A stove was reported on fire at 6:44 p.m. Sunday at 930 S. Broadway.