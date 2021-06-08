Building broken into and other reports

A burglary was reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday at 75903 230th St., Albert Lea. A window was broken, and floor jacks were missing.

Mower stolen

A zero turn mower was reported stolen at 9:16 a.m. Monday at 70846 220th St., Albert Lea.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13. The drive-off occurred about 15 minutes prior.

Window broken out

The rear passenger window of a vehicle was reported broken out at 3:18 p.m. Monday at 536 Edgewood Ave. Nothing was taken. The incident reportedly occurred overnight.