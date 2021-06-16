Campus notes

Bemidji State University

Carter Simon of Albert Lea was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Bemidji State University. He was one of 428 other students on the list.

To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while being enrolled in at least 12 credits during the semester.

Buena Vista University

Two area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa:

Emily Rice (Lake Mills)

Faith Wedin (Alden)

Students must be full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher to be named to this list.

Amanda Lampman of Lake Mills graduated from Buena Vista University in spring 2021. She earned a Bachelor of Science in education degree in professional school counseling.

Colgate University

Faith Christenson of Lake Mills, Iowa, was awarded the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

To receive this award, students must be taking at least three classes and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Hamline University

Two area students have been named to the Hamline University Dean’s List:

Lay Wah of Albert Lea was named to the Hamline University School of Business Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester. Wah was among 117 students to receive this honor.

Alec Wendelboe of Albert Lea was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for the spring term. Wendelboe was one of 640 students to be listed.

Students must have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher, earned at least 16 credit hours and completed 12 or more credits during the spring term to be named a Hamline Dean’s List.

Iowa State University

Morgan Fritz of Lake Mills, Iowa, was inducted into the Iowa State University chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Fritz was among 102 students to be selected for this honor.

Fritz was also recognized with an individual award, the Barbara Mack Award for Excellence in the Humanities and Social Sciences.

Luther College

Benjamin Seavey of Albert Lea was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

To earn this distinction, students must attain at least a 3.5 GPA and complete 12 or more credits, of which 10 hours are conventionally graded (A, B, C, etc.).

In April, Seavey was also inducted into Luther College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, an honors organization that recognizes students or alumni for their successes both academically and personally.

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Two area students graduated from Minnesota State University at Moorhead in May.

Seth Chapek, a graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in biology with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Halea Picha, a graduate of Owatonna High School and teacher at Albert Lea High School, received a Master of Science in special education.

North Dakota State University

Alex Ulve from Albert Lea was named to the North Dakota State University Dean’s List. Ulve is a mechanical engineering major.

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 credits during the semester to be considered for this honor.

North Iowa Area Community College

The following Lake Mills students graduated from North Iowa Area Community College during the 2020-2021 school year:

Adam Dean Bergo

Katlin Marie Budach

Raven A. Budach

Trae Alan Butler

Alex Edward Dahle

Hannah Christine Evenson

Jade Elizabeth Gasteiger

Jewell Marie Gasteiger

Hannah Marie Hanson

Maria A. Ibarra-Gonzalez

Jace Dalton Johnson

Teah Lyn Kesler

Hope Lee Levine

Breanna Sue Mary

Olivia Jean Moen

ShiAnne Nan Poulson

Hannah Rank

Dylan John Renneker

Olivia Lucille Schoonover

Alexis Ann Schwartz

Jacob Timothy Tenold

Charles William Dugger

Additionally, several students were Phi Theta Kappa graduates:

Raven A. Budach (Lake Mills)

Hannah C. Evenson (Lake Mills)

Abbie L. Lotts (Albert Lea)

Olivia L Schoonover (Lake Mills)

Jacob Tenold of Lake Mills was awarded the 2021 Robert H. and Mary Isensee Ambassador Scholarship.

Saint John’s University

Samuel Chalmers of Albert Lea earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Saint John’s University. Chalmers graduated alongside 374 undergraduates and 29 seminarians.

The College of St. Scholastica

Two area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the College of St. Scholastica.

Sydney Dahl, Emmons

Jessica Holland, Bricelyn

To be eligible for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

Upper Iowa University

In October 2020, Triston Westerlund of Albert Lea graduated from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Waldorf University

Ongelle Schroeder of Wells was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Waldorf University. In order to receive this honor, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the semester.

Western Governors University

Teresa Harris of Albert Lea graduated from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a Bachelor of Science in health information management.