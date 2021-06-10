Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a truck at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 255th Street.

Domestic assault reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday of a woman who was being punched in the face while driving on Interstate 35 near milepost 23. The log stated the Minnesota State Patrol arrested a person on felony domestic assault and open bottle violation but did not list the name.

Cooler taken

A cooler was reported taken from a vehicle at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at 215 Main St. in Hayward.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Tractor tampered with

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a tractor that was tampered with at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at 14767 640th Ave., Alden.

Man arrested after suspicious person report

Police arrested Travis Steven Runge, 43, after receiving a report of a suspicious male and female at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday at 301 W. Clark St.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 819 Garfield Ave.