Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at 1307 S. Broadway.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jose Alarcon, 33, on a Steele County felony warrant and fifth-degree possession at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2225 E. Main St.

Juan Manuel Mendez, 44, turned himself in on a local warrant at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Thefts reported

A UPS package was reported stolen at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 450 Second Ave. SW in Glenville.

A tire was reported stolen off a car at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday at 1342 19th St., Albert Lea.