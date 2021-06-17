Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports
A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at 1307 S. Broadway.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jose Alarcon, 33, on a Steele County felony warrant and fifth-degree possession at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2225 E. Main St.
Juan Manuel Mendez, 44, turned himself in on a local warrant at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Thefts reported
A UPS package was reported stolen at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 450 Second Ave. SW in Glenville.
A tire was reported stolen off a car at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday at 1342 19th St., Albert Lea.
Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening
Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing severe weather are expected later this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.... read more