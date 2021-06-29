Catalytic converters taken and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 3:46 p.m. Monday at 706 St. Thomas Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 6:08 p.m. Monday at 1725 E. Main St. The theft occurred some time in the previous couple nights.

Thefts reported

A Yeti cooler was reported stolen at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday at 72111 221st St., Albert Lea.

Cash was reported taken from the car visor of a vehicle at 1:41 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three guns, a compound bow, walking sticks, fishing poles, hunting blinds and other items were reported missing at 2:22 p.m. Monday at 201 St. Thomas Ave.

Police received a report at 11:33 p.m. Monday of clothes that were stolen from an apartment at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday of possible identity theft at 411 S. Broadway.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 8:17 p.m. Monday of a person who reportedly punched and left dents in a trailer at 902 W. Main St.

Car stolen

Police received a report at 9:55 p.m. Monday of a gray 2006 Pontiac Grand Am that was stolen at 1325 S.E. Broadway within the last half hour.

1 arrested for DUI, another for warrants

Police arrested Rainy May Patricca for driving under the influence and Heidi Christine Fredericks on local warrants at 10:02 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.