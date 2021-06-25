Jose Sifonte caught this 45-1/2″ northern pike on Fountain Lake on June 11. According to Sifonte, the Minnesota DNR said the fish would have been a state record for catch and release, but he was unable to revive the fish after catching it. Send your fish photos for a chance to be the Catch of the Week to tyler.julson@albertleatribune.com. Information should include the name and address of the angler, as well as the species, length, weight of the fish, the body of water where it was caught and the bait used.