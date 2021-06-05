City of Albert Lea to conduct leak survey

The city of Albert Lea will conduct its annual watermain and water service leak survey in the upcoming weeks. The company providing the service is Westrum Leak Detection.

The process involves individuals driving, walking and riding around on scooters using listening equipment on fire hydrants and valves to search for leaks in the watermain system. These individuals often begin work just after dawn and late into the evening.

If you have any questions about this work, contact Mitch Johnson, utilities superintendent, at 507-377-4378.