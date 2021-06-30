July 1, 2021

  • 63°

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday of a stolen credit card from 10865 Main St. in Glenville. There were six fraudulent charges on the card in two days. 

 

Packages missing

Packages were reported missing from a residence at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 220 E. Seventh St. 

 

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud against a business at 116 S. Washington Ave. 

 

Man arrested for assault

Police arrested Kenneth Dale Paulson for second-degree assault at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials