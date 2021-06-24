Delores A. Curry, 86-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away June 23, 2021 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Delores was born on August 24, 1934 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Arthur and Agnes Schroeder. She was united in marriage to Derl Curry on September 24, 1954 in Sleepy Eye. Delores worked at Mrs. Gerry’s for over 19 years. She attended all of her children’s sporting events as they were growing up. Delores enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings, as well a flower gardening. She will be remembered for the love she gave to her family. Delores was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and the Legion Auxiliary.

Delores is survived by her children, Jeff (Val) Curry, Steve (Tami) Curry, Cheryl (Todd) Enderson, Diane (Jason) Boyer; siblings, Fran (Jim) Berg, Janice Stroll; grandchildren, Lynn, Joe, Krystal, Johnathon, Hannah, Caleb, Cody, Chris, Aaron, Joshua, Jared, Alyssa, Krista, Eric; 14 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Diane Curry, Tina Curry; and special niece, Barb.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Al Curry, Mike Curry; and 10 siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bancroft Creek Independent Living, especially Bonnie, for the extraordinary care that they provided to Delores.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.