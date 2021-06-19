Deyak graduates, attending officer leadership course

Second Lt. Samuel Joseph Wangen Deyak recently graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Deyak was commissioned from the Mighty Maverick Army ROTC Battalion at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and is currently attending the Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Benning, Georgia, as an armor officer. He is the son of Lt. Col. (Retired) David and Janis Deyak of Iowa City, Iowa, and the grandson of Robert and Sylvia Deyak of Brooklyn Park, (formerly of Albert Lea), and Harriet Wangen and the late Marvin Wangen (former mayor of Albert Lea).