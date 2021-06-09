Donna M. Nielsen

There will be a celebration of Life for Donna & Bob Nielsen on Sunday, June 20th at 12:30 pm at East Freeborn Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. There will be lunch following the service at John and Sue Nielsen’s Farm, 22308 790th Ave, Albert Lea, MN. All family and friends are invited.

Donna Mae (Miller) Nielsen passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Trudy Nielsen.

Her family appreciates the kindness and care given to her and Bob during their stay at Bancroft Creek Estates, as well as the special care she received for six months at ThorneCrest. They are also grateful to Mayo Hospice nurses, social workers, chaplins, and health aides, for the care they provided for her.