Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic.

This year marks the 15th year for the Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic, which was started in memory of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Corey Goodnature, who was killed while performing a rescue mission in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.

Each year, the event raises money to support scholarships to area students, and since its inception has raised thousands of dollars to support students.

We thank all those who play a part in planning this event and, in turn, for the ripple effect the scholarships have on many in the community. Congratulations also to all of this year’s scholarship recipients.

To the Albert Lea Tigers clay target team.

Congratulations to the Albert Lea Tigers clay target team, which competed at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament on Friday.

This was the first-ever team appearance for the Tigers, which qualified by placing 37th out of 332 teams. They ultimately placed 34th in action Friday.

It is fun seeing this sport grow in the area, and we look forward to continuing to see the success for it in the years to come.

To the Bing-Oh! Spring coverall prize winner.

Congratulations to Kitty Sandsmark of Albert Lea who claimed the blackout prize for the Tribune’s Bing-Oh! Spring contest this week. She won $200 in Chamber Bucks as her prize.

We thank all those who join in on the fun with this game and hope you look forward to playing again in the fall!

To all the people who fought to keep the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services exam station open in Albert Lea.

Thank you to our legislators, Freeborn County Commissioner Ted Herman, other community leaders and any other residents who wrote in or sent messages to help Freeborn County keep its driver exam station. All the hard work has paid off!

A bill allowing Albert Lea station and others to remain open has been approved by both the House and Senate and as of Friday morning was awaiting a signature from Gov. Tim Walz.

The state had been considering consolidating its 93 stations into 15 regional hubs, which would have required drivers to travel to Mankato or Austin for tests, leading to hardships for residents of all ages, whether it be teenage drivers, working adults, people needing commercial drivers licenses or elderly drivers.

This another example of how Albert Lea and Freeborn County aren’t afraid to let their voices be heard.