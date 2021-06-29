Federal jury convicts Albert Lea sex offender for online child sexual exploitation

A federal jury has convicted an Albert Lea man on charges of sextortion and child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk announced Tuesday.

Following a six-day trial before Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, Travis Kyle Mayer, 32, was convicted on two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender and one count obstruction of justice.

According to the evidence presented at trial, in 2017, Mayer downloaded and received child pornography from a Russian-based child pornography distribution website, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. In 2018, Mayer sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl, through persuasion and coercion, into producing child pornography, which he then possessed and distributed.

This entire time, Mayer was required to register as a sex offender. Between June 20, 2019, and Oct. 11, 2019, Mayer attempted to obstruct the administration of justice by requesting a witness to testify falsely regarding the child sexual exploitation investigation.

Mayer faces up to life in prison.

At sentencing, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Albert Lea Police Department.

The case was tried by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander D. Chiquoine and Joseph H. Thompson.