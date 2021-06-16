Flowers stolen from gravesites and other reports

Flowers were reported stolen from gravesites at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday at a cemetery at 14982 735th Ave., Glenville.

Parts removed from truck

Police received a report at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday of parts being removed from a truck while parked in the parking lot in the back of 1701 W. Main St.

Damage left in bathroom from scooter burnouts

Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday that someone had taken one of the new scooters and done burnouts in the men’s bathroom at the Edgewater Bay pavilion, 1600 Edgewater Drive.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at 112 E. Hawthorne St. The crash reportedly had happened within the previous two hours.