June 17, 2021

Flowers stolen from gravesites and other reports

Published 11:16 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Flowers were reported stolen from gravesites at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday at a cemetery at 14982 735th Ave., Glenville.

 

Parts removed from truck

Police received a report at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday of parts being removed from a truck while parked in the parking lot in the back of 1701 W. Main St.  

 

Damage left in bathroom from scooter burnouts

Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday that someone had taken one of the new scooters and done burnouts in the men’s bathroom at the Edgewater Bay pavilion, 1600 Edgewater Drive. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at 112 E. Hawthorne St. The crash reportedly had happened within the previous two hours.

