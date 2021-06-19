Guest Column: Recognition of resident on Juneteenth

Guest Column by Joel Erickson

A very big first came to Teller Elementary School in Denver Colorado in 1964. Into their 100% white school walked a new fifth grade teacher who was Black. The white mothers, highly educated, turned out in mass to check out this new teacher, John V. Smith.

John V. Smith had five great-grandparents born as slaves. His paternal great grandfather, James H. Smith, sold fruit and candy while a slave. By the day he was set free from slavery he had amassed $500, an incredible stash in those days. At 50 cents an acre he purchased 1,000 acres of land. All four of his children became educators. One of them was the father to Doyle Shelton Smith, John’s father. Over a 40 year span, Doyle Smith was the principal, teacher and coach of Gause Black School located south of the tracks in Gause, Texas. When first arriving at Gause to assume his new position in 1931, he discovered none of the homes on the southside were in liveable condition. Doyle Smith went to the all white school board to share the dilemma. Surprisingly, one member offered to rent one of his homes on the white side. Doyle was not allowed to buy — just one step too far for the white neighborhood. The Smith children played with the white kids but crossed the tracks to attend the black school. Gause Black School only went to the 11th grade because the school board assumed that none of the Black children would go on to college.

John never knew his mother — she died when he was 2 so his father raised the five children on his own. With grit and determination, Doyle, each in turn, sent his five children 20 miles away to attend 12th grade. He found boarding arrangements for them. Following high school, all five children pursued advanced education. Doyle also ran a farm on the side, raising cattle and crops to supplement his meagre income as principal. The family built a home on the acreage.

John notes in his book, “From Tragedy to Triumph,” “My ancestors developed more GRIT (God Rewards in Time) through having repeated experiences of determination, endurance, resolve and sheer survival that got woven into their brains.”

John V. Smith presently lives in Albert Lea with his wife, Elaine Pestorius Smith. He has a master’s in education administration. John met Elaine, who served as the social worker at the school where he taught. John met Elaine’s parents, Manville and Laura Pestorious, as they stood in the farm yard waiting to greet Elaine’s husband to be. As John puts it, “That was the beginning of ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.’” Two Christian pastors supported the marriage when approached by Elaine’s parents seeking guidance.

To conclude, since John’s roots lie in Texas, it is important to highlight a significant historical event. For the blacks in Texas, June 19, 1865, or Juneteenth, serves as a major holiday as the Blacks were declared free by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger joined by federal troops 30 months after the Emancipation Proclamation given by President Lincoln Jan. 1, 1863. The Blacks were not aware of Lincoln’s proclamation (which is another story). “Juneteenth is America’s oldest celebration commemorating the end of slavery.” As of Juneteenth some 250,000 slaves residing in Texas were now free.

(John’s book is available for purchase.)

Joel Erickson is an Albert Lea resident.