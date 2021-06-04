Harry E. Larkin

Memorial Gathering for Harry Larkin will be held on Sunday (6/6) from 4-6 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City on Monday (6/7). Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Harry Everett Larkin, age 88, passed away on June 3, 2021, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester. He was the husband of Dorothy Larkin. They shared 50 years of marriage together.

Born in Austin, Minnesota he was the son of Ernest and Anna Larkin.

He recently retired but was previously employed at the Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea, Brookside School as a maintenance worker and was also a Meat Manager at local grocery stores in Albert Lea.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the VFW Legion and served as an Honor Guard for many years. He enjoyed helping others and always had a heart for service. He will be remembered for his kind, loving and compassionate spirit. He was always willing to help anyone in need and always said we could do anything if we worked on it together and prayed about it. His life centered around his love for God, his wife, his children, and his sister and family. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Larkin, children Harry Larkin (Sabrina), Rick Larkin, Tammy Burdgick (Dan), Denise Luciano (Tom), Tony Larkin. Harry had 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by Ernest Everett Larkin and Anna Josephine Larkin, and siblings Bob, Ed, and Delores.