Hawthorne to be closed for short time for watermain repair
The city of Albert Lea Utilities Department will be repairing a water main break on Hawthorne Street west of Bridge Avenue on Friday, starting at 5 a.m. Some water in the area will be off. Hawthorne Street will be closed for a short time from Bridge Avenue to Valley Avenue. If you have any questions, please call Mitch Johnson at 507-402-6546.
